TRSU board agenda for April 3

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 3 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom, click https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82752233377

Below is the boardâ€™s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. March 06, 2025, Regular Meeting

IV. SUPERINTENDENTâ€™S REPORT:

V. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTORâ€™S REPORT:

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

A. 2025-2026 Budget Status

IIX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies, Second Read

G1, Curriculum Development & Coordination

G7, Tiered System of Supports and Education Support Team

E4, Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Procurement

E15, Security Cameras

E13, Travel Reimbursement

E2, Capitalization of Assets

H4, Distribution of non-School Sponsored Literature in School

IX. NEW BUSINESS:

X. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION: 1 V.S.A. Â§ 313 Personnel Appointment or Evaluation XII. SET NEXT

MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:

A. May 1, 2025, 6 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary and Zoom

XIII. ADJOURNMENT