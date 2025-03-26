TRSU board agenda for April 3
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 3 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom, click https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82752233377
Below is the boardâ€™s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. March 06, 2025, Regular Meeting
IV. SUPERINTENDENTâ€™S REPORT:
V. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTORâ€™S REPORT:
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
A. 2025-2026 Budget Status
IIX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies, Second Read
G1, Curriculum Development & Coordination
G7, Tiered System of Supports and Education Support Team
E4, Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Procurement
E15, Security Cameras
E13, Travel Reimbursement
E2, Capitalization of Assets
H4, Distribution of non-School Sponsored Literature in School
IX. NEW BUSINESS:
X. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION: 1 V.S.A. Â§ 313 Personnel Appointment or Evaluation XII. SET NEXT
MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:
A. May 1, 2025, 6 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary and Zoom
XIII. ADJOURNMENT
