Pysanki Egg Decorating workshop at S. Derry Library
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 31, 2025 | Comments 0
The event is free and geared toward adults and their families. Children 8 to 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Bring three uncooked eggs with youÂ to allow enough supplies for everyone. Sign up by calling the library at 802-824-3371. Walk-ins are welcome as long as there is space available. The workshop will be lead by local artist and educator Kim Ray.
A pysanka is a Ukrainian Easter egg decorated using beeswax and bright dyes.
