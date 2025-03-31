Pysanki Egg Decorating workshop at S. Derry Library

T

he South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St. in South Londonderry, will be hosting a Ukrainian Pysanki Egg Decorating Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 5.

The event is free and geared toward adults and their families. Children 8 to 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Bring three uncooked eggs with youÂ to allow enough supplies for everyone. Sign up by calling the library at 802-824-3371. Walk-ins are welcome as long as there is space available. The workshop will be lead by local artist and educator Kim Ray.