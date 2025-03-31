Springfield man held on arson, more than a dozen other charges

A Springfield man was arrested on Saturday morning on more than a dozen charges, including arson in connection with a fire that destroyed a home in Athens earlier that day.

Vermont State Police say that Benjamin Stocker, 33, was arrested at his home in Springfield and was being held at Southern State Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail ahead of arraignment in Windham Criminal Court on Tuesday, April 1.

Stocker faces charges ofÂ 1st degree arson, 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, violation of conditions of release, negligent operation,Â violation of an abuse prevention order, aggravated stalking, unlawful mischief, persons prohibited from owning a firearm, unlawful restraint, possession of stolen property, larceny, cruelty to a child, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

A VSP press release says that Stocker was arrested with the help of the State Police Tactical Services Unit and the Crisis Negotiation Unit.