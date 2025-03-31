Week of Young Child event at Riverside Middle

The Springfield Area Parent Child Center and Edgar May Health and Recreation Center are pleased to announce the 32nd annual Week of the Young Child Family Festival and Touch-A-Truck 31from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 5.

The event is free and open to the public. Join local children’sÂ educators and family support organizations for entertainment, snacks, resources, crafts, and giveaways at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield.

Inside the gymnasium, booth activities will include sensory play, tumbling, smoothie making, bubbles, music and more! SAPCC will be giving away free books to children and sign-ups for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library will be available.

The Springfield Lions Club will be doing free vision screenings for children. In the back parking lot, join Edgar May Health & Recreation for Touch-A-Truck. Children can explore fire trucks, utility trucks and more. If you are interested in having a free booth or offering giveaways at this treasured family event, please email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org for a link to the registration form.

For more information, visit the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Facebook event or call 802-886-5242 or email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.