Whiting to hold workshops to boost digital skills

hiting Library is among over 100 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library AssociationÂ to increase digital literacy using Digitallearn.org resources , powered by a $2.7 million contribution from AT&T.

The intent is to hold workshops to help public libraries to improveÂ basic digital skills among families and communities.

All workshops will be held at 1 p.m. on Fridays at Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

Workshops include:

Using a PC , Friday April 4;

Internet Basics , Friday, April 11;

Email Basics , Friday, April 18;

Cybersecurity Basics , Friday, April 25;

Videoconferencing Basics , Friday, May 3;

Android Mobile Devices Basics , Friday, May 9; and

, Friday, May 9; and iOS Mobile Devices Basics, Friday, May 23

Contact the library to reserve a spot at one of these workshops. More details contact Whiting Library at 802-875-2277 or click here.