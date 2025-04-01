Three bands to play Heald Auditorium in Ludlow

G

et ready to rock! This April 5, three powerhouse bands are set to take the stage for an unforgettable night of music, energy and excitement you won’t want to miss.

The Friends of Ludlow AuditoriumÂ is sponsoring this musical treat at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 5 in the Heald Auditorium of Ludlowâ€™s Town Hall.Â The three bands include the Unqualified, Allegra and the Daydreamers, and Sammy B.

Allegra Lawson is a singer, songwriter, and pianist living in Vermont. Lawson plays frequently in southern Vermont and has played all around New England, fronting the four-piece band Allegra and the Daydreamers. Formally established in 2023, the Daydreamers play Lawson’s original work, along with tunes from other band members and some covers.

Unqualified, a Southern Vermont-based jam band featuring brothers Max, Nick and Harry BlankÂ and cool cat Evan Coleman on piano. They’ll bring the love and good vibes, and you just need to bring your dancing shoes!

Sammy Blanchette is a Ludlow native. His setlist ranges from his own original songs to covers of artists like the Grateful Dead, Eric Clapton, Phish, Tom Petty, the Eagles, Jimi Hendrix and more. Blanchette is a New England based singer/songwriter multi-instrumentalist who’s career spans already two decades. He began performing out of Southern Connecticut in 2003 and since 2018 found a primary home in Southern Vermont.

The doors to the auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m.Â Admission is free but donations are appreciated.Â For information, call 802-228-3238.