A

re you puzzled by what you hear about the School Transformation Plan? If so, come to the Town Hall Forum on the Future of Education in Vermont. The event is sponsored by the Chester Town Democratic Committee and will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 14 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

To Zoom the event, click here.

Education experts, community leaders and policymakers will discuss Gov. Phil Scottâ€™s School Transformation Plan and proposed legislation designed to transform the Vermont education system. The impact of the plan on our schools, educators, students and community, as well as alternatives to these proposed changes and financial implications, will be covered.

Panelists include state Sens. Becca White, Alison Clarkson and Joe Major; state Rep. Tom Charlton; Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Layne Millington; and Green Mountain Unified School District Board Chair Adrienne Williams member Casey Leahy.

Chester Select Board Vice Chair Arne Jonynas will moderate the session. All members of the community are invited to participate in this opportunity to learn more about the plan, engage in dialog with knowledgeable officials, and share their views.

Questions will be taken from audience members who attend in person.

Information about the governorâ€™s plan is available by clicking here.Â ToÂ follow legislative action on this issue, which was introduced as H.454, click here. . For further information, contact Nick Boke at

nickboke@gmail.com.