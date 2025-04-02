Forum on education’s future at Chester Town Hall April 14 event sponsored by Chester Dems open to public
To Zoom the event, click here.
Education experts, community leaders and policymakers will discuss Gov. Phil Scottâ€™s School Transformation Plan and proposed legislation designed to transform the Vermont education system. The impact of the plan on our schools, educators, students and community, as well as alternatives to these proposed changes and financial implications, will be covered.
Panelists include state Sens. Becca White, Alison Clarkson and Joe Major; state Rep. Tom Charlton; Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Layne Millington; and Green Mountain Unified School District Board
Chair Adrienne Williams member Casey Leahy.
Chester Select Board Vice Chair Arne Jonynas will moderate the session. All members of the community are invited to participate in this opportunity to learn more about the plan, engage in dialog with knowledgeable officials, and share their views.
Questions will be taken from audience members who attend in person.
Information about the governorâ€™s plan is available by clicking here.Â ToÂ follow legislative action on this issue, which was introduced as H.454, click here. . For further information, contact Nick Boke at
nickboke@gmail.com.
