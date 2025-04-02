By Shawn Cunningham and Cynthia Prairie

Â© 2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

eighborhood Connections in Londonderry hosted a Vietnam War Commemoration last Tuesday. The ceremony was one of the last to mark the 5oth anniversary of the war that ended in 1975. Such commemorations began in 2008.

Tuesday’s commemoration included a pinning ceremony in which veterans or close family members received a pin marking their service during the years of that war. Army veteran Morgana Isenberg led a group from the Veterans Benefits Center at the Department of Veterans Affairs in White River Junction and made the presentations.

The 21 honorees were

Nicolas Albonizio,

Marcia Clinton,

William “Pete” Cobb Jr.,

Garry Dufour,

Nancy C. Eddy,

Sandra Goodwin, on behalf of her late husband Charles M. Goodwin IV

Robert Gordon Jr.,

Jon Hennessey,

Erwin Hodge,

George Legace,

Roger Mayott,

David Melendy,

Roger Melzer,

Tom Merrow,

Richard Pease-Grant,

Lee Phillips,

Larry R. Semones,

Mary Eddy Semones,

Roland L. Smith,

Terrace Stoddard and

Anthony Tartagalia.

The Brattleboro American Legion band was on hand to provide music. Click any image to launch the gallery.