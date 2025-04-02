Vietnam veterans honored at pinning ceremony Neighborhood Connections photo gallery highlights honorees
By Shawn Cunningham and Cynthia Prairie
Tuesday’s commemoration included a pinning ceremony in which veterans or close family members received a pin marking their service during the years of that war. Army veteran Morgana Isenberg led a group from the Veterans Benefits Center at the Department of Veterans Affairs in White River Junction and made the presentations.
The 21 honorees were
- Nicolas Albonizio,
- Marcia Clinton,
- William “Pete” Cobb Jr.,
- Garry Dufour,
- Nancy C. Eddy,
- Sandra Goodwin, on behalf of her late husband Charles M. Goodwin IV
- Robert Gordon Jr.,
- Jon Hennessey,
- Erwin Hodge,
- George Legace,
- Roger Mayott,
- David Melendy,
- Roger Melzer,
- Tom Merrow,
- Richard Pease-Grant,
- Lee Phillips,
- Larry R. Semones,
- Mary Eddy Semones,
- Roland L. Smith,
- Terrace Stoddard and
- Anthony Tartagalia.
The Brattleboro American Legion band was on hand to provide music. Click any image to launch the gallery.
