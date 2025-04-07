Auditions for Agatha Christie play April 9 & 12
Press release | Apr 07, 2025 | Comments 0
Springfield Community Players is staging another whodunit by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, for its summer production.
Director Miles Ledoux is seeking nine actors — four to play females in their 20s to 40s and five to play males in their 20s to 60s — to star in the one-act play The Patient.
Auditions will take place at the Springfield Community Players theater, 165 South St. in Springfield, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9 and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 12. No prior acting experience is necessary.
The performances will take place on July 12, 13, 19 and 20.
