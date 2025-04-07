Paper flower making workshop April 12

To celebrate a Cavendish springtime, the Cavendish Historical Society will be hosting a Paper Flower Workshop, where participants can make a variety of flowers, as well as a unique Easter favor, from various types of paper.

The workshop is free, open to the public, and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 12 at the Cavendish Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. There are projects for all ages and abilities. This workshop has been made possible in part from a grant from the Cavendish Community Fund.

For more information call 802-226-7807 or e-mail margocaulfield@icloud.com