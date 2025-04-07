To the editor: Senior Solutions thanks Chester for its support, commitment to those aging

Thank you to the generous residents of Chester. Yet again, you have shown your support for Senior Solutions. I am the executive director for Senior Solutions, and it is heartwarming to see Chester’s commitment to our aging neighbors and family members.

For over 50 years, Senior Solutions has been a trusted partner in providing guidance, support and advocacy for older adults and their caregivers in southeastern Vermont. The funding approved by Chester voters will help us continue offering vital services such as these services provided to Chester residents in 2024:

Information & Assistance: 203 Calls or Office Visits. Our HelpLine (802-885-2669 or 866-673-8376) offers information, referrals and assistance to older Vermonters, their families and their caregivers to problem-solve, plan and access resources. We assist with health insurance problems, long-term care applications, fuel assistance, applying for benefits, and many other needs. Extensive resources are also here on our website.

Medicare Assistance: 54 Calls or Office Visits. Chester residents received assistance with Medicare issues and enrollment through our State Health Insurance Assistance Program. SHIP provides Medicare education and counseling, classes for new Medicare enrollees, and help enrolling in Part D and choosing a drug plan.

In-Home Care Coordination Services: We provided 41 residents with in-home case management or other home-based assistance (totaling 505 hours) to enable them to remain living safely at home. A Senior Solutions case manager meets clients at home to create and monitor a person-centered plan of care. Based on this plan, case managers work to secure services that support the client in the community. We also support clients with self-neglect behaviors, and help those who experience abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Nutrition Services and Meal Programs: We partnered with Meals & Wheels of Greater Springfield, TRIO Community Meals, and JC’s Market and Deli to provide more than 4,700 nutritious home-delivered or congregate meals.

Senior Solutions administers federal and state funds to local organizations to supplement their operating costs for these meal programs. The funds we provide do not cover the full cost, so local meal sites must seek additional funding to meet operating costs. Senior Solutions does not use town funding to support these meal programs and does not benefit from any funds that towns provide directly to local meal sites. Senior Solutions also offers the services of a registered dietician to older adults and to local meal sites.

Volunteer Visitors: Our volunteers provided home visits, telephone reassurance, and respite for family caregivers. Our Vet-to-Vet program matches Veteran volunteers with Veteran recipients. Three residents received 113.75 hours of volunteer service.

Other Services: Residents may also have received one or more of the following services: caregiver respite, transportation, wellness and fall prevention programs, options counseling, legal assistance (through Vermont Legal Aid), assistance for adults with disabilities, pet care support, and home-based mental health services.

Vermont is one of the oldest states in the country, and it is expected that one in three Vermonters will be over the age of 60 by 2030. The approval of this funding highlights Chester’s dedication to building a community where people of all ages can thrive. Senior Solutions looks forward to continuing our work in Vermont and ensuring that every older adult has the support they need to lead fulfilling lives.

Warm regards,

Mark Boutwell

Executive director

Senior Solutions