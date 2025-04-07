W

hiting Library announces a series of events featuring the book Gather by Vermont author Kenneth Cadow. Gather is this year’s Vermont Reads book, a statewide, one-book community reading program sponsored by Vermont Humanities.

Free copies of the book are available while supplies last at Whiting Library, 117 Main St. A book discussion facilitated by Eric Bye from Vermont Humanities will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 3 at the library to provide readers with an opportunity to share insights and connect with others.

Gather explores themes of community, resources, resilience, and a special dog, making it an ideal selection for meaningful discussions for adults and young adults. When readers finish the book, they’re encouraged to pass it on to someone else or bring it back to the library so that it can continue to be shared.

Other scheduled events include:

The Power of Landscape at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 17. New York Times bestselling author M. T. Anderson considers the politics of beautiful scenery and the hidden national longings behind our sense of landscape. He’ll look at the history of our attitudes toward landscape, traditional New England landscape painting, and the work of some contemporary Vermont artists to discuss how different societies have found the sublime in their surroundings — and what that might mean for us in the future.

Just Getting By Film Community Meal and Screening at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Chester Town Hall. Just Getting By is Bess O’Brien’s new documentary film, a sweeping yet intimate look at the lives of Vermonters struggling with food and housing insecurity. The free community meal will begin at 6 p.m. with the film screening at 7 p.m.

Gather: Are We Keeping Our Promises at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 15 with Stephanie Yu, executive director of Public Assets Institute. Explore why and how our state policies are failing families like Ian’s — the main character of the novel — and what tools the state has to keep these promises more effectively. “This program series and community read is a wonderful opportunity for readers and everyone to come together, reflect on important and relevant themes, and gain new perspectives on life in Vermont,” said Library Director Gail Zachariah.

For more information about these events book availability or other library programs, click here or call 802-875-2277, or stop by the library at 117 Main St. in Chester.