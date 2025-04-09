Firings at federal heating program could impact more than 23,000 Vermont households

By Shawn Cunningham

ext winter could be a lot harder for hundreds of households in Windsor and Windham counties — and more than 23,000 statewide — if the federal program that provides seasonal and emergency heating assistance for low income households is not restored by the Trump administration.

Last Tuesday, the administration fired around 10,000 employees of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, including 10 who administered the $4.1 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program — LIHEAP, which helps those of modest means in Vermont and other states to stay warm during the winter.

The state Economic Services Division of the Department for Children and Families administers the seasonal program in Vermont. And private local service agencies like Senior Solutions and Southeastern Vermont Community Action — SEVCA — help people apply for assistance. SEVCA also disperses emergency heating funds for families in the region.

Last Friday, Vermont’s congressional delegation sent a letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. calling the firings “arbitrary” and unacceptable saying that heat is not a luxury but a “matter of life and death.” They called on Kennedy to “…reinstate staff immediately and continue to disburse Congressionally appropriated LIHEAP funding …”

The letter from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint continued, “The Administration has a responsibility to disburse LIHEAP funds to states and ensure the program lives up to its promise to help families keep the heat on. Failure constitutes an illegal impoundment of bipartisan, Congressionally-appropriated funds and will put millions of households across the country at risk of energy insecurity.” They then urged Kennedy to “immediately reinstate DEA staff …”

Richard Giddings, director of Heating and Utility Assistance Programs with the state, said 23,908 Vermont households — nearly 9 percent — receive funds or services from one or more of LIHEAP’s programs. In addition to the heating assistance programs, LIHEAP provides funding for some weatherization and furnace repair as well repair or replacement of fuel tanks that don’t meet safety standards.

LIHEAP was established in 1981 to help low income households who spend a large proportion of their income on energy. It is funded annually through congressional appropriations. Two LIHEAP programs funded by those appropriations are the seasonal fuel program and the crisis fuel program. (In the southern states, LIHEAP funds summer air conditioning costs. )

Households below 185 percent of the monthly federal poverty level can apply for a grant to cover the cost of heating fuel, which is received in November and can be used until it runs out. During this past heating season, 14,500 households statewide received an average of $1,079 each. Depending on a number of factors (e.g., type of house, number of bedrooms, type of fuel and household income) some applicants receive more while others receive less. As an example, a household of three must earn less than $4,109 a month to qualify.

Giddings, told The Telegraph that the seasonal program takes in applications all yearlong. Each fall, it takes that year’s block grant — $23 million — and divides about 85 percent of it among the applicants.

If a family runs out of its grant funds before the end of the season, they either pay out of pocket or apply to the Crisis Fuel Assistance Program for a one-time ”assist.” These funds are distributed through the five Community Action organizations in Vermont, SEVCA being the one serving this region.

An “assist” from the Crisis Fuel Assistance Program could be:

125 gallons of oil, propane or kerosene or,

one cord of firewood or,

one ton of wood pellets or,

cash to pay up to half of an overdue electricity bill.

You don’t have to be in the seasonal program to get crisis assistance, however your income must be less than 200 percent of the monthly federal poverty level. Daniel Quipp, who works on crisis fuel assistance for SEVCA, says many who apply for crisis assistance face an unexpected tragedy, such as a job loss or reduction in hours, illness, accident, divorce, death in the family or even a veterinary bill, but don’t have the cash to get through it.

SEVCA Executive Director Josh Davis said that in the most recent heating season, 183 households in Windham County and 149 in Windsor County received crisis assists. That translates to 690 individuals. Quipp said the average assist payout was between $350 and $500. Fuel dealers have to sign onto an agreement to be certified to participate in the program although wood and pellet dealers do not need to be certified.

Despite the shock of losing the whole HHS division, Giddings said, “We’re continuing to do the work we always do to help Vermonters.” He added that he believed the state would receive the remaining 10 percent of appropriation and that Congress would approve another year of funding when this fiscal year ends in September. Giddings, who has worked with the energy assistance program for seven of his 40 years with Vermont government, said that despite the Trump administration’s actions, it is Congress that funds the program.

SEVCA’s Quipp said, “The program usually runs like clockwork. It’s well administered by the state and county services and has been well-supported by the people at the federal level.” However, he also wonders if it can be as well run if there is no one handling it at that level.

Giddings said that HHS has reduced the number of divisions in its department from 28 to 15 and he expects that LIHEAP will end up being transferred to a new office.

The Chester Andover Family Center also has a financial assistance program that can help with the cost of fuel and utilities and because the funds are all privately raised, they are not subject to changes in Federal programming. CAFC President Anne Lamb told The Telegraph that heating assistance is part of a number of services the organization provides including a Food Shelf for those who may be having trouble paying for nourishing food.

Lamb said that people who need help can apply through the center. If they are awarded a grant it will be paid to the vendor – such as a fuel dealer or Green Mountain Power. According to Lamb, the center received 60 requests in 2023 and 44 in 2024 but the demand for help is up this year.

The Family Center gets its funding from grants, donations and the proceeds of the thrift shop in addition to an annual Share Heat Fundraiser. To donate to the Family Center click here.

