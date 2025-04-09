To the editor: S66 is a bill that is just noise, nuisance
Maybe instead of creating more laws about loud noises, our public safety officials could enforce the ones already on the books? After all they are already engaged in aggressive traffic enforcement. Are the good senators implying that our police are not doing their jobs properly?
The far more insidious portion of this bill is that it creates a Citizen Reporting System, “The Agency of Transportation shall establish on its website a motor vehicle noise reporting system through which individuals can report motor vehicles that the individual believes are emitting noise at sound levels in violation of …”
Kinda of an electronic Ann Frankenstein snitch line if you will. I suggest this https://vtrans.vermont.
Perhaps sponsors of this bill could enlighten us as to just how this benefits Vermont’s societal rural live and let live culture and way of life in a positive manner?
I also question the need to create yet another taxpayer funded job position to staff a Loud Pipe snitch system. Given all the cuts to funding about to be imposed upon us, just what was the cost-benefit analysis used to justify this increase in government bureaucracy? We also see claims that this bill will reduce noise pollution. What pray tell was the qualitative data used to derive such a conclusion?
Another hypothesis could be the whole concept of this is nothing but political feel-good theater and really not needed by society.
Craig Miller
Chester
