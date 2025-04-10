Andover Select Board agenda for April 14

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 14 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of March 24 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Cemetery Commission – Middletown Cemetery driveway – Hank Mauti

B. Act 181 and Flood Regs – Jason Rasmussen of Mt Ascutney Regional Commission

C. Hazardous materials testing of Town Office – Cindy Ingersoll also of MARC

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Open and vote on paving bids

B. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. MERP

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.