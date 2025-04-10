Fire danger is high today in southeastern Vermont

© 2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation’s fire danger forecast for today is showing high fire danger in a strip of towns along the New Hampshire border stretching from Norwich in northern Windsor County to Vernon at the Massachusetts line.

The towns in our area that are in the yellow – or high danger zone – are Cavendish, Baltimore, Weathersfield, Chester, Springfield, Windham, Grafton and Rockingham. There is currently no outdoor burn ban, but anyone doing a burn must get a permit by calling the Fire Warden for the town where the burn will take place. Click here for a list of Town Fire Wardens.

Area towns in the moderate danger category are: Mt. Holly, Ludlow, Weston, Andover, Landgrove, Peru, Londonderry and Winhall.

The fire map also shows that the towns along the New York border in Bennington and Rutland Counties are at the high danger level.

Each day’s Fire Danger Map can be found here.