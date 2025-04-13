Agendas for Chester Select Board and Sewer Commission on April 16
The Chester Select Board will meet in its capacity as the Board of Sewer Commissioners at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Immediately following that meeting, it will then hold a “Special” Select Board. The meeting is designated as special because of its later than usual start time. The meetings will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below are the meetings’ agendas.
Board of Sewer Commissioners Meeting
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Approve Step III Funding Application
3. Adjourn
Special Select Board Meeting
1. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated March 19, 2025
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Julian Quarry; Discussion from neighbors
5. Appointments – Development Review Board
6. Rules of Procedure
7. Q1 Financial Update
8. Liquor Licenses/Entertainment Permits
- First Class – Pizza Stone, Okemo Valley Hospitality
- Second Class – Meditrina
- Third Class – Okemo Valley Hospitality
- Outside Consumption – Pizza Stone, Okemo Valley Hospitality
- Entertainment – Okemo Valley Hospitality, Pizza Stone, Down to the Roots, Country Girl Diner, Heritage Deli
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Executive Session: Discussion Re: Purchase & Sale Agreement for Purchase of Solar Field
pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (1)(F)
11. Adjourn
