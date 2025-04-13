Agendas for Chester Select Board and Sewer Commission on April 16

The Chester Select Board will meet in its capacity as the Board of Sewer Commissioners at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Immediately following that meeting, it will then hold a “Special” Select Board. The meeting is designated as special because of its later than usual start time. The meetings will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below are the meetings’ agendas.

Board of Sewer Commissioners Meeting

1. Citizen’s Comments

2. Approve Step III Funding Application

3. Adjourn

Special Select Board Meeting

1. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated March 19, 2025

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Julian Quarry; Discussion from neighbors

5. Appointments – Development Review Board

6. Rules of Procedure

7. Q1 Financial Update

8. Liquor Licenses/Entertainment Permits

First Class – Pizza Stone, Okemo Valley Hospitality

Second Class – Meditrina

Third Class – Okemo Valley Hospitality

Outside Consumption – Pizza Stone, Okemo Valley Hospitality

Entertainment – Okemo Valley Hospitality, Pizza Stone, Down to the Roots, Country Girl Diner, Heritage Deli

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session: Discussion Re: Purchase & Sale Agreement for Purchase of Solar Field

pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (1)(F)

11. Adjourn