Card Shower to wish Karnie DeCell a happy 90th
As Karnie DeCell gets ready to celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, April 25, let’s help her make it an extra special one with a card shower.
Please spend a few moments to write your favorite memories and well wishes in a card. They can be sent to
Karnie DeCell
92 Cedar Hill Drive, Apt. 209
Windsor, VT 05089
