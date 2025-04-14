Holy Week Services at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
To enable people to attend a service that will fit into their busy lives, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. in Chester, is offering a variety of programs during Holy Week.
- 8:30 a.m., Monday, April 14: Morning Prayer
- 8:30 a.m., Tuesday April 15: Morning Prayer
- 5:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday April 16: Holy Eucharist
- 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Maundy Thursday, April 17: Holy Eucharist with optional foot washing to commemorate the Last Supper. At the end of the service, any reserved sacrament is removed to the chapel altar, the main altar is stripped and the church is darkened, except for the altar candles by the reserved sacrament in the chapel. Those wishing to keep vigil may sign up for a shift from 6 p.m. until midnight.
- 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Good Friday, April 18: Good Friday Liturgy. The church will also be open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for quiet meditation or to pray the Stations of the Cross. A printed copy of the Stations can be found on the table next to the entrance.
- 5:30 to 6 p.m., Holy Saturday, April 19: Lighting of the new fire and blessing of the Paschal candle.
- 10 to 11:15 a.m., Easter Sunday, April 20: Easter Eucharist and Holy Baptism. The service will be followed by a coffee-hour celebration of Easter and the baptisms. All are invited to come downstairs to Willard Hall after the service to share in Easter greetings.
