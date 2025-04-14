Poet Laureate to read from her work April 17 as Chester celebrates National Poetry Month All are welcome to Poetry Slam on April 18
She will read from her work, speak about being a writer in Vermont and sign copies of her latest book of poetry, which will be available for purchase. What Is Otherwise Infinite won the 2022 Vermont Book Award for poetry.
A Poetry Slam will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 18, also at Town Hall. Poets and aspiring poets of all ages are invited to read their work in front of a welcoming and supportive audience.
Admission is free for both events, but donations are appreciated. For additional information, click here to send an e-mail.
