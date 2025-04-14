T

o celebrate National Poetry Month, Upstairs at Town Hall will sponsor a presentation by Vermont Poet Laureate Bianca Stone at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 17 at the Chester Town Hall Theater, 556 Elm St.

She will read from her work, speak about being a writer in Vermont and sign copies of her latest book of poetry, which will be available for purchase. What Is Otherwise Infinite won the 2022 Vermont Book Award for poetry.

A Poetry Slam will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 18, also at Town Hall. Poets and aspiring poets of all ages are invited to read their work in front of a welcoming and supportive audience.

Admission is free for both events, but donations are appreciated. For additional information, click here to send an e-mail.