Springfield Rotary sponsoring April Diaper Drive
Press release | Apr 14, 2025 | Comments 0
Springfield Rotary Club is sponsoring a diaper drive throughout the month of April to benefit the diaper bank at Springfield Area Parent Child Center. Size 4+ and Pull-Ups are preferred.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
Chester
- Chester Hardware & Mercantile, 21 Main St.
- M&T Bank, 57 S. Main St.
Springfield
- Community Bank, 108 Springfield Plaza
- M&T Bank, 6 Main St.
- Springfield Town Library, 43 Main St.
- VTel, 354 River St.
The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects locally and internationally. Click here for more information.
