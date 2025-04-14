Tri-State Area Federal merges with Heritage Family Credit Union

On April 1, 4,200 Tri State Area Federal Credit Union members and the staff of the Bennington, Vt. and Hoosick Falls, N.Y., locations officially became part of Heritage Family Credit Union, bringing to a successful close the merger first announced in October of 2024.

To help the new members feel at home, a familiar face is staying on in a key leadership role as a member of HFCU’s regional team. Longtime Tri State leader Jim Martinez recently assumed the position of SVP market president at HFCU and will be part of an enhanced staff presence in the area helping to support mortgage and business lending needs in the local community.

“A credit union’s first priority is always people, and the philosophy of people helping people is at the heart of all that we do,” said Martinez. “Merging with Heritage Family Credit Union means that 4,200 members plus those living in our local communities will now have access to a more robust array of financial services and options, which will put more dreams within reach of those people who matter most to us.”

HFCU will consolidate operations in Bennington by closing its Pleasant Street branch and moving all staff and services to the former Tri State location on Washington Avenue. In Hoosick Falls, the former Tri State branch on Church Street remains open and will continue operating as the HFCU location serving that community.