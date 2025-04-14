Volunteers build planters to benefit Chester Townscape

L

ast summer, Stu Stocker, a volunteer with Chester Townscape, offered to build raised wood planters to raffle as part of the group’s fundraising activities at the Chester Festival on The Green. The raffle was successful, and many people expressed interest in the sturdy, well-designed pieces.

Stocker has designed and built many things over the years in the woodworking shop in his garage in Chester, often working with students who are interested in learning the skills. In January, he offered a few retired men the opportunity to work with him as volunteers to build more of the attractive Chester Planters to raise funds for the beautification projects that the group manages every year.

Soon he had a crew of men, John Russell, Chuck Giurtino and Tom Hildreth, ready to spend a few hours every week in his workshop. First, the wood had to be sourced, all of it here in Chester. Once felled, it was seasoned and cut into boards at a local lumber mill.

Next, the men spent many hours over the winter learning to use the power tools, observing safety precautions, and carefully assembling the planters. It was cold outdoors but the warmth and good humor that were part of each day’s work in the shop, as well as the satisfaction of seeing the finished planters, made their volunteer labor a pleasure.

Chester Townscape is taking orders for planters to be delivered in time for Mother’s Day, May 11. Five planters are available; the cost is $200 each. Please call 978-500-5805 for more information or to make a purchase. Flowers are not included.