Play by Springfield author to be published
Apr 15, 2025
Kraft’s entry is his short play titled Reunion. The main character attends a reception at his college’s 10-year class reunion in the late 1970s. There, he has an encounter with a female classmate with whom he had spent a few unforgettable minutes one night. The reunion does not go well for either, as they challenge each other about what happened then and who they are now.
Although Kraft graduated from Cornell University in 1970, he insists that, “Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.”
Confetti is a project of the Westchester Writers Workshop and is sponsored by
the Somers Library in Somers, N.Y. Its mission is to “provide a forum for writers
to present their work to readers worldwide.”
Kraft’s full-length play Waiting for a Eulogy was presented as a staged reading last summer by the Springfield Community Players. “The play has been expanded and enriched as a result of those performances,” Kraft says. “I am hoping that the Players will consider a full production of the revised version.”
Kraft has also published a contemporary short story, Table For Two, as well as a long humorous holiday poem, The Day After Thanksgiving, that first appeared in the Springfield Reporter when he was its feature writer. The spring issue of confetti will be available in May.
