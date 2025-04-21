Andover Democrats form committee

T

he Andover Town Democratic Committee held an organizational caucus on Tuesday, April 15 to re-organize the committee, which had not met formally for several years. It also elected committee officers and delegates to the Windsor County Democratic Committee.

Nine Andover residents attended the meeting at Chester Town Hall. Windsor County Democratic Chair Mark Yuengling also attended, helping the group with the requirements of state law for forming a town political committee. Yuengling urged the group to embrace broad democratic principles. He said that many people who haven’t previously identified as Democrats can find a home in the Democrats’ big tent in these troubling times.

Ron Theissen, who played a leading role in bringing the group together, led the caucus and the election of a slate of officers during the committee meeting that followed. The nine committee members present unanimously elected Lenore Szuchman as chair, Bev Rokes as vice chair, Ron Theissen as treasurer, and Maddy Bodin as secretary. Szuchman then led the rest of the meeting.

Jon Bliss and Mark Szuchman were elected as delegates to the county committee.

Members decided to discuss recruitment and the goals of the committee at the next meeting. The next meeting will be held at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 20. For more information, email andovervtdemocrats@gmail.com.