Order hanging flower baskets, wooden planters by April 24

s part of its annual fundraising efforts, Chester Townscape is again offering 12-inch hanging flower baskets or large wooden planters.

Hanging baskets are filled with flowers in hot or cool colors intended for your choice of sunny or shady locations. These make a lovely Mother’s Day gift or a treat for yourself or someone special. They are offered at the same price as last year ($40) and will be ready for pick-up at the Chester Information Booth on the Green from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 10 (the day before Mother’s Day).

The large wooden planters were made by a Chester master woodworker and come in two styles: rustic and Victorian. Free delivery is provided for locations in Chester and Andover. For further information about the planter materials or delivery, please call 978-500-5805.

Click here to download the order form, which includes details about the available products and payment instructions. Completed forms and payment must be mailed by April 24.

Proceeds from this sale support Chester Townscape’s beautification projects around town, such as the daffodils and other flowers planted along the Brookside Cemetery wall across from the Village Green.