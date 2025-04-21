VSO woodwind & string trio concert April 27
Press release | Apr 21, 2025 | Comments 0
Come enjoy traditional Shaker melodies, Scott Joplin ragtime music, selections of Brandenburg concertos and more.
The trio comprises Principal Flute Melissa Mielens, Principal Cello John Dunlop and violinist Laura Markowitz.
The concert is free and is supported by Upstairs at Town Hall.
