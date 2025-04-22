Ludlow Rotary’s Penny Sale returns April 26

L

udlow Rotary Club’s 67th Annual Penny Sale returns at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 to the gymnasium at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St.

Prior to the start of each of three rounds, tickets are sold for $1 for a chance to win one of more than 100 prizes — one penny per chance. Six tickets can be purchased for $5. More than $20,000 in prizes donated by area businesses and individuals, including restaurant or services gift certificates, cash, tools, toys, ski passes and much more, will be given away.

There is a swap table at the rear of the gym where winners can make trades among themselves.

A cash raffle, conducted at the close of the Penny Sale, will offer the following prizes:

First place — $500

Second place — $250

Third place — $150

Fourth place — $100

Fifth place — $50

Raffle tickets cost $2 each or three for $5. One does not have to be present to win; however the prize is increased by $25 if you are in the house.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from LRC members or by sending a check to LARCF, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

The sale is free and open to everyone; refreshments will be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the Penny Sale help LRC to underwrite its annual scholarship program for area high school seniors planning advanced educational programs, as well as donations to Ludlow-area charitable organizations. LRC has awarded more than $271,000 in scholarships over the past 23 years.