May Day Strong rally to be held in Chester

If you reside in the Chester area and prefer to live in a country in which families matter more than fortunes, where public schools are valued over private profits, where health-care is more important than hedge funds and where housing is needed to eradicate homelessness, meet by the gazebo on the Green in Chester on Main Street at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1.

More than 200 May Day Strong rallies will be taking place across the United States on that day.

The billionaires who bought the federal government and are trying to create a race to the bottom — on wages, on benefits and on dignity itself — want to eliminate labor rights, break our unions and silence immigrant voices.

This May Day is time to turn the page. This is the beginning of a new era, one in which working families lead, labor rights are protected, immigrants feel safe and no one is left behind.

Click here for more information and/or to register for this event or contact Steve Dock.