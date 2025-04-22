Spaghetti fundraiser May 1 to send CAES kids to Keewaydin

The community is invited to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 1 at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. in Chester.

The dinner will feature spaghetti with homemade meatballs and a delectable sauce; garlic bread, salad and baked goods will also be served. All food will be prepared by staff and parent volunteers, and wait service will be provided by CAES students.

All proceeds will be used to help send the 5th- and 6th-grade students at CAES to the Keewaydin Environmental Education Center for a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring of 2026.

The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for kids. Children 3 years of age or younger eat free. The family rate is $30. To-go dinners will be available.