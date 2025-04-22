Spaghetti fundraiser May 1 to send CAES kids to Keewaydin
Press release | Apr 22, 2025 | Comments 0
The community is invited to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 1 at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. in Chester.
The dinner will feature spaghetti with homemade meatballs and a delectable sauce; garlic bread, salad and baked goods will also be served. All food will be prepared by staff and parent volunteers, and wait service will be provided by CAES students.
All proceeds will be used to help send the 5th- and 6th-grade students at CAES to the Keewaydin Environmental Education Center for a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring of 2026.
The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for kids. Children 3 years of age or younger eat free. The family rate is $30. To-go dinners will be available.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.