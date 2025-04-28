Derry Flood Resiliency Public Forum to be held May 3

The Londonderry Long Term Recovery Committee is holding a presentation and discussion of the town’s flood resiliency draft plan from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 3 at Flood Brook School, 91 VT Route 11, Londonderry

The public is encouraged to attend. Light snacks and coffee will be served.

Please e-mail or call Town Administrator Aileen Tulloch at 802-824-3356, ext. 5 with questions.