Derry Flood Resiliency Public Forum to be held May 3
The Londonderry Long Term Recovery Committee is holding a presentation and discussion of the town’s flood resiliency draft plan from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 3 at Flood Brook School, 91 VT Route 11, Londonderry
The public is encouraged to attend. Light snacks and coffee will be served.
Please e-mail or call Town Administrator Aileen Tulloch at 802-824-3356, ext. 5 with questions.
