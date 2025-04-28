One Credit Union is seeking applicants for its 2025 scholarship program. The deadline to apply is May 11.

Seven scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors who will be attending college or technical school. Each scholarship is worth up to $8,000: $2,000 per year for up to four years.

A new scholarship of up to $2,000 is being offered to non-traditional students. It is available to people of all ages and walks of life who would like to continue their education. If that means a certification, attending a trade program or another professional development opportunity, you are encouraged to apply.

Click here for more information about the requirements and to apply.