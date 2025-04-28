Springfield Library hosts youth mental health expert addressing substance misuse May 6
Press release | Apr 28, 2025 | Comments 0
The Collaborative, a Londonderry-based non-profit organization dedicated to serving area youth and families, is coordinating the Prevention Partners’ Series in collaboration with the Springfield Town Library and Green Peak Alliance for a 10-part series focused on prevention of substance misuse.
The first of these monthly events takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6 at the Springfield Town Library, 43 Main St.
Sunny Naughton, consultant and owner of Sunshine Silver Lining in Newport, is the featured speaker. She is a member of the National Alliance of Mental Illness, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention and The Stability Network. She is a certified mental health First Aid trainer and a certified communications support specialist and has worked as a nationally certified recovery coach.
According to Naughton, “Understanding the importance of mental health literacy and what programming is available here in Vermont allows us to take actionable steps to help our communities.” This is a critical issue for Vermont families. The 2023 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey indicated that one third of high school students in Vermont struggle with poor mental health, whereas just over 50% feel like they matter to their community.
This event is free, but please register in advance.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.