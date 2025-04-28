Springfield Library hosts youth mental health expert addressing substance misuse May 6

The Collaborative, a Londonderry-based non-profit organization dedicated to serving area youth and families, is coordinating the Prevention Partners’ Series in collaboration with the Springfield Town Library and Green Peak Alliance for a 10-part series focused on prevention of substance misuse.

The first of these monthly events takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6 at the Springfield Town Library, 43 Main St.

Sunny Naughton, consultant and owner of Sunshine Silver Lining in Newport, is the featured speaker. She is a member of the National Alliance of Mental Illness, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention and The Stability Network. She is a certified mental health First Aid trainer and a certified communications support specialist and has worked as a nationally certified recovery coach.

According to Naughton, “Understanding the importance of mental health literacy and what programming is available here in Vermont allows us to take actionable steps to help our communities.” This is a critical issue for Vermont families. The 2023 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey indicated that one third of high school students in Vermont struggle with poor mental health, whereas just over 50% feel like they matter to their community.

This event is free, but please register in advance.