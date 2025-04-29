Free workshop on horse diet, nutrition, hay and forage set for May 7

O

ttauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District and the Connecticut River Watershed Farmers Alliance are co-hosting a free workshop on diet, nutrition, hay and forage for horses from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7 at the Green Mountain Horse Association’s campus, 5491 South Road in South Woodstock.

Speakers will include equine specialist Mackenzie Chauncey, from Blue Seal Feed, pasture/grazing specialists Jascha Pick and Amber Reed from the Center for Sustainable Agriculture at UVM Extension, and Vermont farmers.

Learn how to understand a hay analysis and why different types of horses have different nutritional needs. This is also an opportunity to connect with hay producers and horse owners in the area.

Light refreshments will be served. Click here to register.