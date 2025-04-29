Free workshop on horse diet, nutrition, hay and forage set for May 7

| Apr 29, 2025 | Comments 0

Photo by PxHere

Ottauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District and the Connecticut River Watershed Farmers Alliance are co-hosting a free workshop on diet, nutrition, hay and forage for horses from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7 at the Green Mountain Horse Association’s campus, 5491 South Road in South Woodstock.

Speakers will include equine specialist Mackenzie Chauncey, from Blue Seal Feed, pasture/grazing specialists Jascha Pick and Amber Reed from the Center for Sustainable Agriculture at UVM Extension, and Vermont farmers.

Learn how to understand a hay analysis and why different types of horses have different nutritional needs. This is also an opportunity to connect with hay producers and horse owners in the area.

Light refreshments will be served. Click here to register.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.