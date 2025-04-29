Heather Chase elected chair of Chester Town Democratic Committee

At its Thursday, April 24 meeting, the Chester Town Democratic Committee unanimously elected Heather Chase as its new chair.

Chase has served as a Chester Select Board member, chair of the Chester Board of Civil Authority, Justice of the Peace and a Vermont state legislator.

Upon being seated as the committee’s chair, Chase thanked Nick Boke, the previous chair, for his leadership during a period in which the CTDC saw membership surge, and included the successful “Hands Off” rally that attracted nearly 500 demonstrators.

Chase emphasized the importance of the various subcommittees including the Education Subcommittee that recently hosted a successful nonpartisan forum on the state of Vermont’s effort to reform the education systems, institutions and funding mechanisms.

Chase thanked everyone for their support and expressed her willingness to work in support of Democratic principles.

To learn more about the committee, please attend the next meeting of the CTDC. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, in the first floor conference room at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.