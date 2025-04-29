Ludlow Rotary donates $2,000 to Okemo TV

LUDLOW ROTARIANS DONATE FUNDS TO OKEMO VALLEY TV: Ludlow Rotary Club President-elect Kevin Barnes, right, recently presents a check for $2,000 to Patrick Cody, executive director of Okemo Valley TV. The funds will be used to help defray the costs of equipment needed for its new podcasting program. Photo by Kim Lampert.

