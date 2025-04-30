To the editor: Bellows Falls Trump, DOGE protest attracts more than 485

S

aturday, April 19 was an amazing day in Bellows Falls with over 485 people lining the streets protesting the actions of President Donald J. Trump.

Despite the rain, protesters came from Bellows Falls, Saxtons River, Chester, Springfield, Brattleboro, Westminster and Claremont, N.H.

The man from Claremont came dressed in a kilt and carried the Rainbow Pride flag. People listed their reasons for being there as the tariffs, deportations without due process and fears about losing their social security and Medicaid benefits.

The First Amendment protects your right to assemble and express your views through protest. More protests are planned with another local one from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on May Day, May 1, on the Green in Chester.

Ann C. Dibernardo

Rockingham