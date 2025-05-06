Grace Cottage’s family-friendly 5K set for May 10
Entrants can run, walk, roll, stroll or push a baby carriage for this fun, family-friendly event.
Registration is $20 per participant; children ages 17 years and younger are free with signed parent/guardian permission. Click here to register for the online or virtual option.
Contact the Grace Cottage Foundation for more information or call 802-365-9109.
