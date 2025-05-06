Landmark College appoints James Dlugos as new president

A

fter a nine-month nationwide search, the Board of Trustees of Landmark College in Putney announced that, effective May 1, current Interim President Dr. James Dlugos will serve as the fifth president in the college’s 40-year history.

“Landmark College’s singular focus on neurodivergent learners makes it a distinctive and special part of the American higher education landscape. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to bring my experience, passion, and commitment to learner-centered environments to this wonderful institution and its amazing students, faculty, staff and trustees,” Dlugos said.

Dlugos holds a doctorate in English from the University of Virginia and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Boston College. He served for 11 years as president of Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish. Upon his retirement in 2023, he founded a higher education consulting firm with his wife Melissa, which led him to the interim opportunity at Landmark College in the summer of 2024.

Prior to his time at Saint Joseph’s, he served as academic vice president of the College of Saint Elizabeth in New Jersey and held various administrative and faculty roles (including academic vice president) at Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania.

Dlugos is a trustee for Scholarship America, a non-profit organization that has facilitated the distribution of $5.7 billion in scholarships since its founding in 1957. An inauguration ceremony will take place at a later date.