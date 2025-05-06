To the editor: GM middle schoolers do their part on Green Up Day

Photos courtesy Brett Mastrangelo.

Click images to enlarge. Photos courtesy Brett Mastrangelo.

On Friday, May 2, close to 80 7th and 8th graders of Green Mountain Middle School participated in Vermont Green Up Day.

Students spent a few hours on Green Mountain Turnpike and Popple Dungeon Road collecting discarded litter.

Students collected hundreds of bottles and cans as well as plastic containers, car parts, a dozen tires and so much more.

Being part of a community means caring for it and the students enjoyed being part of the process and tradition that is Vermont Green Up Day.

Brett Mastrangelo
Science Teacher
Green Mountain Middle School

