To the editor: GM middle schoolers do their part on Green Up Day
The Chester Telegraph | May 06, 2025 | Comments 0
Students spent a few hours on Green Mountain Turnpike and Popple Dungeon Road collecting discarded litter.
Students collected hundreds of bottles and cans as well as plastic containers, car parts, a dozen tires and so much more.
Being part of a community means caring for it and the students enjoyed being part of the process and tradition that is Vermont Green Up Day.
Brett Mastrangelo
Science Teacher
Green Mountain Middle School
