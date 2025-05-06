To the editor: GM middle schoolers do their part on Green Up Day

O

n Friday, May 2, close to 80 7th and 8th graders of Green Mountain Middle School participated in Vermont Green Up Day.

Students spent a few hours on Green Mountain Turnpike and Popple Dungeon Road collecting discarded litter.

Students collected hundreds of bottles and cans as well as plastic containers, car parts, a dozen tires and so much more.

Being part of a community means caring for it and the students enjoyed being part of the process and tradition that is Vermont Green Up Day.

Brett Mastrangelo

Science Teacher

Green Mountain Middle School