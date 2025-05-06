Volunteers needed at Chester-Andover Family Center Food Shelf
Volunteers are needed for the following positions:
- Drivers — pick up donated goods from area businesses, farms and Vermont Foodbank. You can get reimbursed for mileage.
- Greeters — welcome and assist clients
- Shopping Assistants — help families select groceries
- Stockers — keep the shelves full and organized
Some roles require standing or lifting up to 25 pounds, but there are plenty of behind-the-scenes opportunities for folks who prefer quieter or less physically demanding tasks. This is a fantastic way for students to earn volunteer hours while making a real difference.
Volunteering here is not just service, it is family. Our volunteers form friendships, share laughs and create a support network that brings joy and meaning to everyone involved. You will gain more than just experience, you will gain a community.
If you have ever thought about helping out, now is the time. Even just a few hours a month can change lives, including yours.
Interested? Click here to send an e-mail, message us on Facebook, or stop by the Food Shelf (908 VT Route 103 in Chester) between 1 and 4 p.m. on Thursdays or between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fridays to chat.
