Andover Select Board agenda for May 12

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday May 12 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of March 24th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Purchasing policy – discussion (who can, how much, etc.)

B. Date of next meeting (the 26th is a holiday)

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

B. Culvert engineering bids (Davis Road)

7. Old Business:

A. MERP

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.