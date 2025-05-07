Celebrate moms with art at Derry Library May 10
The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, is celebrating moms with a free art workshop for children of all ages at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 10.
Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will help kids to create a special keepsake present for their mothers, in time for Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11.
Thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation, each child will receive a copy of the wonderful book Happy Mother’s Day From The Crayons to share with mom.
For more information contact the Library at 802-824-3371.
