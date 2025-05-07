To the editor: Did Bill Schubart have a change of heart?

Bill Schubart is a lifelong progressive Democrat. (Chester Telegraph, April 21, 2025, Op-ed: Where are our once vibrant towns?) In 2011m he was a keynote speaker at an education conference I attended, sponsored by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and the Vermont Superintendents Association. This was held at the South Burlington High School.

The premise of the conference was to address the high cost of education (property taxes) in Vermont and how it was affecting the cost of delivery of local municipal services.

His proposal was to create compact urban centers thus eliminating local towns completely. This would end the need for private transportation and public transportation to government run schools.

Police stations, fire stations, schools and hospitals and municipal governance would all be in the same building surrounded by high rise apartment buildings for Vermonters. His speech was met with great applause from the left leaning crowd.

I did not applaud. I was not impressed then and find great irony now in that he is mourning the loss of our vibrant small towns. Schubart apparently has had a change of heart or maybe not.

Stu Lindberg

Cavendish