Henry Homeyer: It’s time to celebrate those long-blooming annual flowers

By Henry Homeyer

©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

I

n recent years there has been a push to reduce lawn and to substitute native trees, shrubs and perennials that support pollinators and birds. I am all for that. Entomologist Doug Tallamy’s excellent new book, How Can I Help: Saving Nature in Your Yard explains the case well, and will answer all your questions. Nonetheless, there is a place for annual flowers – both native and from other continents.

Unlike most perennials, almost all annual flowers have the advantage of blooming all summer. Keep cutting off the flowers to use in vases (or to remove tired blossoms) and most will continue blossoming until frost. Some take a rest in the heat of summer, but produce again later on. And bees and moths do visit most of them, too.

I recently discussed growing annual flowers with Anne Sprague, long-time co-owner of Edgewater Farm in Plainfield, N.H. They sell nearly 1,000 kinds of annual flowers each year and also sell bouquets of flowers all summer at their farm stand. Sprague told me that they start their annual flowers by seed, starting some as early as January to have plenty of big, gorgeous plants for sale when they open up in late April.

Sprague said that gardeners who want to plant large numbers of annuals would do well to start them by seed in the house. I have done that, and enjoy tending “my babies” from March or April until June, when I plant them outside. Of course, to be successful starting flowers or vegetables indoors requires a plant stand, lights, heating pads and the requisite starting mix and 6-packs to grow them in. And the time to visit them every day, providing water as needed.

So for example, it is already too late to start lisanthus, one of my favorites, by seed. It takes 17 days at to germinate and then, in my experience, it sulks (like a teenager told to put on different clothes before going out) for another few weeks before putting on any real growth. I’ve grown it – but don’t bother most years. I’d rather save the effort for other plants that grow more quickly, so I just bought two 4-packs of lisianthus from Edgewater Farm.

Sprague started our discussion by saying that bouquets do well with greenery too fill in between and around flowers. She likes to use fragrant fillers, and recommended cinnamon basil with violet stems, green leaves and a pleasant aroma. According to the catalog of Johnny’s Selected Seeds, the plants grow to be 28-30 inches tall with violet stems. They also sell a number or red or purple-leafed varieties.

Sprague also recommended a native perennial called Mountain Mint (Pycanthemum tenuifolium) as a fragrant filler. It produces small white blossoms in late summer. She said to pick it in the evening, soak it in deep water overnight, and then use in a vase the next day for best results. I’ve grown it for years, but never used it as a filler. I make a very pleasant herbal tea with it.

Many annuals have dozens of named varieties of the same species, so Sprague shared some of her favorites. For zinnias, she likes the’ Benary Giant’ series, the ‘Oklahoma’ series, the ‘Queeny’ series and ‘Zowie Yellow Flame.’ Give them plenty of room, she said, and keep cutting them to get more blossoms. Be sure to cut off the first blooms totally to encourage branching.

Sprague likes snapdragons, particularly ‘Chantilly’ and ‘Potomac.’ They are long lasting in a vase, and come again when cut. For globe-shaped flower heads she likes one called Ammi, especially ‘Green Mist.’ Dara is similar, with 3- to 5-inch lacy umbels on strong stems, usually seven to 15 stems per plant. The come in white, dark purple and pink and are similar to Queen Anne’s lace

What other annuals does Anne Sprague like? Broom corn, celosias of all kinds, but particularly ‘Sylphid,’ with greenish blossoms; ‘Blue Horizon,’ a tall ageratum; ‘Frosted Explosion,’ an annual decorative grass; Orlaya is like an annual baby’s breath. She said beneficial insects love it. Gomphrena and Statice, both have a ‘QIS’ series that is superlative. They can be used fresh or dried. Gomphrena, also sold as globe amaranth, comes in several bright colors.

It’s possible to plant some annuals by seed in the garden after we are done with frost. Sunflowers are wonderful and easy. I particularly like those with more than one blossom per stem. I leave them up in the fall for snacking by the birds. Zinnias are quick to blossom from seed, so I often plant a short bed of mixed colors of zinnias by seed –they provide a riot of color and are good cut flowers.

Annual poppies are some of my favorite flowers, even though they do not last well in a vase. If you let your annual poppies drop seeds where they grow, and they will come back, year after year. Or you can harvest seeds and plant them elsewhere next year.

I can’t begin to describe and recommend all the wonderful annuals, so go to your local family-run garden center and talk to someone who can guide you. You’ll fall in love with annuals, I guarantee it.

Click here for Henry’s website. You may reach him by e-mail at henry.homeyer@comcast.net or P.O. Box 364, Cornish Flat, NH 03746.