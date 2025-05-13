Union Street School Garden Club introduces new members



WATCH US GROW: The fifth-grade Garden Club at Union Street School in Springfield, with the assistance of Deb Smith, member of the Springfield Garden Club, meets every Wednesday, rain, shine and snow! This year’s members — in the back row — are thrilled to introduce you to their replacements — in the front row — whom they will begin training.

In the front row, from left, are: Sophia Haley, Hadley Manus, Maddy Wallace, Matthew Bean, Emmett Clark and Jameson Clapperton. In the back row, from left are: Isabella Haley, Athena Wheeler, Sophia Stackpole, Keili Nadeau and Wyatt Austin. Not pictured are Hunter McFadden and Calliope Alexander.