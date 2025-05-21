Custer Sharp loves KidsArt! May 24 and 31
Press release | May 21, 2025 | Comments 0
Stop by the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry, to enjoy an art exhibit by K through 8 students from Flood Brook School.
The exhibit will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 24 and May 31. Be inspired by the creativity and talents of these students exploring art through different media and showcasing their best work.
