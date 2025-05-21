Custer Sharp loves KidsArt! May 24 and 31

Stop by the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry, to enjoy an art exhibit by K through 8 students from Flood Brook School.

The exhibit will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 24 and May 31. Be inspired by the creativity and talents of these students exploring art through different media and showcasing their best work.

Click here for more information on other exhibits, programs and events at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society.