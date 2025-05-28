Two GM seniors awarded Andover Scholarships

T

he Andover Scholarship Committee is pleased to award college scholarships to two graduating seniors attending Green Mountain Union High School.

Both of these impressive students have demonstrated a love of Andover and service to the community.

Niavh Gibney grew up in Andover and will attend Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., in the fall. Her goal is to pursue a career as an architect committed to environmental sustainability.

Linsey Miles plans to combine her interests in science and medicine with her desire to serve her community by becoming a dental hygienist. She will attend Regis College in Weston, Mass.

The Andover Scholarship Committee has been offering scholarships since the mid-1990s to outstanding high school seniors who are continuing their education at a college, university, or trade school.

The committee raises money for scholarships primarily through a fundraising letter. To date, this community support has helped 72 graduates take the next step in their education.

The Andover Scholarship Fund is a tax-exempt public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donations can be made by clicking here or by sending a check made out to the Andover Scholarship Committee to 953 Weston-Andover Road, Andover, VT 05143.

The scholarship committee — Charlene Huyler, Maddy Bodin and Carmen Macchia — wishes the two scholarship recipients, as well as all of Andover’s high school graduates, success in the future.