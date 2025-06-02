Great Falls Regional Chamber launches community survey to guide future initiatives

As the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce enters an exciting new chapter, it is calling on residents, business owners and community partners to help shape its direction through a brief community survey.

The Chamber is seeking feedback from individuals and organizations across its service area — including Alstead, Athens, Bellows Falls, Charlestown, Grafton, Putney, Rockingham, Saxtons River, Walpole and Westminster — to identify which services, events and initiatives matter most to the people who live and work here.

“Our goal is to build a more connected, vibrant and responsive chamber, and that starts with listening,” said Aimee Parnell, its new executive director. “This survey is a chance for everyone in the region to share what they value, what they need and what they envision for our future together.”

The survey asks participants to share their thoughts on community identity, ideal operating hours for the Waypoint Center, desired training opportunities and family-friendly programming, among other topics. Insights gathered will directly inform the Chamber’s priorities and help to guide long-term planning.

Click here to participate in the survey, or stop by the Waypoint Center, 17 Depot St. in Bellows Falls, to pick up a printed copy from the rainproof box by the front door.