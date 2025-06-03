Chester’s 78th Alumni Parade set for June 7

E

xcitement is building as Chester gears up for the 78th Annual Alumni Parade, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 7. This year’s theme is “Cartoons.”

The weekend festivities kick off with a casual social evening at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 6 at American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South. A DJ will be on hand to play some tunes.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, and will feature a lineup of fire trucks, floats, police vehicles, class cars and the Chester-Andover Elementary School band. Former Chester Fire Chief Harry Goodell is the Grand Marshal. This beloved tradition promises a day filled with nostalgia, community spirit and fun for all ages.

For first-timers or visitors to the area, the parade route is Depot Street to Main Street, continuing past the Green and ending on Cobleigh Street.

Spectators can anticipate a few special surprises that are sure to entertain and delight. Members of the Alumni Association will be collecting donations to help underwrite the parade costs and the annual scholarships that are awarded to two graduating seniors.

Following the parade, the celebration continues with a BBQ at the American Legion, offering alumni and community members a chance to come together, share stories and enjoy typical picnic fare, including hot dogs and hamburgers. First, second and third prizes will be awarded to the winning floats.